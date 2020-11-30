ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] is 72.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] price plunged by -2.63 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 25, 2020 that ZK International’s Subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, Launches its Blockchain DeFi Protocol.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, xSigma Corporation, (“xSigma”) www.xsigma.com is launching a Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) protocol which aims to provide a new level of transparency and legitimacy to decentralized financial blockchain-based smart contracts. In doing so, the Company with its investment in xSigma will become one of the first publicly traded enterprise to invest and enter the growing DeFi arena.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

xSigma’s DeFi ecosystem will begin with the launch of its decentralized stablecoin exchange, offering fair farming terms for liquidity providers and an intuitive user interface for users. On the providers side who provide crypto for exchanges, it is the system that utilizes users’ cryptocurrencies and earns them a potential reward from the exchange’s trading fees. On the customer’s side who execute the exchanges, it provides liquidity to those wanting access to DeFi markets. The protocol being developed is expected to have an intuitive interface, and easy-to-use platform, offering decentralized exchange for stablecoins.

A sum of 1286370 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 594.80K shares. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $2.28 and dropped to a low of $1.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.22.

Guru’s Opinion on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

ZKIN Stock Performance Analysis:

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.75. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares gained by 48.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.75 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 1.92 for the last single week of trading, and 1.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZK International Group Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.53 and a Gross Margin at +24.49. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.69.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.42. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 405,371, which is approximately 2.659% of the company’s market cap and around 73.95% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 35,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in ZKIN stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $30000.0 in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 35,448 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 6,402 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 431,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,043 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402 shares during the same period.