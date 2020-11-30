why Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.15

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] surged by $0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.3227 during the day while it closed the day at $23.68. The company report on November 21, 2020 that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of 40,000,000 Ordinary Shares.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) announced that it has closed its underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price to the public of $20.80 per share. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes.

Barclays and J.P. Morgan acted as the underwriters for the Offering.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock has also gained 12.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NCLH stock has inclined by 33.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.96% and lost -59.46% year-on date.

The market cap for NCLH stock reached $7.32 billion, with 315.64 million shares outstanding and 273.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.75M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 17074299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $20.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $17, while Macquarie kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

NCLH stock trade performance evaluation

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.65. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 57.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.92, while it was recorded at 22.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.50 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.06 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.39.

Return on Total Capital for NCLH is now 8.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.17. Additionally, NCLH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] managed to generate an average of $25,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCLH.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,363 million, or 46.20% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,729,591, which is approximately 3.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,320,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $362.79 million in NCLH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $202.98 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 2.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 28,066,323 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 19,775,219 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 94,190,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,031,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,202,416 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,485,425 shares during the same period.