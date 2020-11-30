Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] closed the trading session at $28.46 on 11/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.18, while the highest price level was $28.63. The company report on November 28, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS FAF, RTX, TRQ, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -47.10 percent and weekly performance of 8.79 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 42.10M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 20270594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $30.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $27 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on WFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 106.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 34.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.30 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 27.49 for the last single week of trading, and 27.20 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.34. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.86.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.61. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] managed to generate an average of $75,246 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to -3.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,387 million, or 69.40% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 319,589,647, which is approximately 5.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 295,951,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.72 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 4.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 656 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 304,455,360 shares. Additionally, 1,056 investors decreased positions by around 306,469,927 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 2,213,646,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,824,571,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,954,732 shares, while 226 institutional investors sold positions of 42,211,594 shares during the same period.