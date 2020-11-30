Wall Street Analyst Upgrade United States Steel Corporation [X]. What else is Wall St. saying

United States Steel Corporation [NYSE: X] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $14.88 during the day while it closed the day at $14.55. The company report on November 25, 2020 that U. S. Steel Closes on Green Bonds to Finance Low-Emission, Low-Carbon Electric Arc Furnace in Alabama.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) announced the closing of $63.4 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds with a green bond designation. The company will use proceeds from the green bonds to partially fund work related to its new environmentally preferred, low-emission electric arc furnace at U. S. Steel’s Fairfield Works.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

“Our first green bond is an important step forward for U. S. Steel in our drive toward more sustainable practices,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. “This is doubly relevant for our new electric arc furnace, which recycles scrap steel as its primary feedstock and uses electricity for power. By partially funding the electric arc furnace, the green bond is helping advance our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20 percent by 2030.”.

United States Steel Corporation stock has also gained 31.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, X stock has inclined by 82.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 71.99% and gained 27.52% year-on date.

The market cap for X stock reached $3.17 billion, with 220.40 million shares outstanding and 217.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, X reached a trading volume of 7792821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United States Steel Corporation [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for United States Steel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for United States Steel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on X stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93.

X stock trade performance evaluation

United States Steel Corporation [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.20. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 55.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.74 for United States Steel Corporation [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 8.01 for the last 200 days.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corporation [X] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.22 and a Gross Margin at +2.01. United States Steel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.87.

Return on Total Capital for X is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corporation [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.77. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corporation [X] managed to generate an average of -$22,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.United States Steel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United States Steel Corporation [X] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United States Steel Corporation posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corporation go to 8.00%.

United States Steel Corporation [X]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,811 million, or 56.70% of X stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,855,016, which is approximately -3.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,366,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.24 million in X stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.45 million in X stock with ownership of nearly 17.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Steel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in United States Steel Corporation [NYSE:X] by around 15,746,538 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 23,904,807 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 84,791,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,442,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. X stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,349,787 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 11,047,951 shares during the same period.