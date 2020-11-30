Wall Street Analyst Initiated Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] jumped around 2.97 points on Friday, while shares priced at $41.52 at the close of the session, up 7.70%. The company report on November 16, 2020 that Stitch Fix Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the leading online personal styling service, announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended October 31, 2020 after market close on Monday, December 7, 2020 followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Katrina Lake, founder and CEO, Mike Smith, President, COO, and interim CFO, and Elizabeth Spaulding, President. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (800) 458-4121 and internationally at (323) 794-2093, passcode 1665713.

A telephonic replay will be available through Monday, December 14, 2020 at (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 passcode 1665713. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

Stitch Fix Inc. stock is now 61.81% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFIX Stock saw the intraday high of $41.70 and lowest of $38.985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.95, which means current price is +280.92% above from all time high which was touched on 11/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 1681201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $31.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 317.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SFIX stock performed recently?

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.61. With this latest performance, SFIX shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 38.35 for the last single week of trading, and 24.68 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.83 and a Gross Margin at +42.74. Stitch Fix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Total Capital for SFIX is now -10.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, SFIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] managed to generate an average of -$8,390 per employee.Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stitch Fix Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 14.59%.

Insider trade positions for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

There are presently around $2,365 million, or 95.70% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,672,702, which is approximately 2.84% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,996,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $207.45 million in SFIX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $191.23 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 5.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stitch Fix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 12,015,097 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 8,090,002 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 36,846,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,951,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,456,961 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,760,628 shares during the same period.