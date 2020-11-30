UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Is Currently -6.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] closed the trading session at $6.24 on 11/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.19, while the highest price level was $6.81. The company report on November 25, 2020 that UP Fintech Tops 1 Million Customer Accounts.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (with all of its subsidiaries, referred to as “UP Fintech” or the “Company”, known as Tiger Brokers in Asia) (NASDAQ: TIGR), a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors, recently announced that it opened its one millionth customer account. Since launching its flagship APP, Tiger Trade, six years ago, the firm has invested heavily in innovation and now enables clients to trade securities across multiple global markets that span the U.S., China, Southeast Asia, and Europe. UP Fintech also reached the million-account milestone faster than any other online brokerage firm focusing on global Chinese investors, attesting to the value the firm delivers to its clients as well as its reputation in the market as a fintech leader.

Mr. Wu Tianhua, CEO and Director of UP Fintech commented, “Reaching one million client accounts represents an extremely exciting milestone for us and we want to thank our clients for trusting us. We delivered these results by growing from an online broker focused on securities brokerage services to a full-service brokerage firm with investment banking business, ESOP management services and other corporate services. By leveraging our strong technological capabilities and swift product launching ability, we will continue to provide clients efficient, first-rate and differentiated services by constantly expanding our product and enriching its features. In addition, we will continue to invest in growing our client base in new markets like Singapore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 75.77 percent and weekly performance of -12.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 87.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 907.05K shares, TIGR reached to a volume of 1941328 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

TIGR stock trade performance evaluation

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 30.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.34 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.58.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now -7.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.76. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$10,155 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 4.20% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,400,821, which is approximately 20166.508% of the company’s market cap and around 2.38% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 913,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 million in TIGR stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $4.43 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly 1147.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 4,329,014 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 324,208 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 285,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,938,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,241,649 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 38,648 shares during the same period.