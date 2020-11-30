Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF] gain 18.08% so far this year. What now?

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [AMEX: CEF] loss -2.09% on the last trading session, reaching $17.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Expands Its “At-the-Market” Equity Program.

Sprott Asset Management LP (“Sprott”), on behalf of the Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE: CEF) (TSX: CEF) (TSX: CEF.U) (the “Trust”), a closed-ended mutual fund trust created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold and silver bullion, announced that it has established an at-the-market equity program for sales of trust units of the Trust (“Units”) in Canada. The existing at-the-market equity program in the United States remains in place.

In connection with the at-the-market equity programs in Canada and the United States (together, the “ATM Program”), Sprott (as the manager of the Trust) and the Trust, entered into an amended and restated sales agreement (the “Sales Agreement”) with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. (“CF&Co”), Virtu Americas LLC (“Virtu” and together with CF&Co, the “U.S. Agents”) and Virtu ITG Canada Corp. (the “Canadian Agent” and together with the U.S. Agents, the “Agents”) pursuant to which the Trust may sell, through the Agents, acting as agent and/or principal, such number of Units as would result in aggregate gross proceeds to the Trust of up to US$980 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 742.90K shares, CEF reached a trading volume of 1026049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is set at 0.34

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, CEF shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.73 for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [CEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.67, while it was recorded at 17.83 for the last single week of trading, and 17.34 for the last 200 days.

116 institutional holders increased their position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust [AMEX:CEF] by around 14,991,760 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,100,170 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 29,587,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,679,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEF stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,081,971 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,569,120 shares during the same period.