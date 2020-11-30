Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] is -23.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] gained 14.78% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Seelos Therapeutics Receives US Orphan Drug Designation for SLS-005 (Trehalose) in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced it has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for SLS-005 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Seelos’ Phase IIb/III trial plans to enroll 160 patients with either familial or sporadic ALS in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Patients will be randomized 3:1 (drug:placebo) and studied with a primary endpoint measuring change from baseline on Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) score at 24 weeks. Secondary endpoints will also be measured at 24 weeks, including change from baseline in slow vital capacity, muscle strength, quality of life measurements as well as additional signs of disease progression.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. represents 46.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $47.89 million with the latest information. SEEL stock price has been found in the range of $0.90 to $1.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 2887769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for SEEL stock

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.59. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 39.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8270, while it was recorded at 0.8829 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8650 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7399.20. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13668.00.

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -2,163.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3,996.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3,996.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -690.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$8,542,500 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -68.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEEL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.30% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. with ownership of 2,033,020, which is approximately 49.88% of the company’s market cap and around 13.38% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 591,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.61 million in SEEL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.57 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 1,396,031 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 640,233 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,048,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,084,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 316,737 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 59,602 shares during the same period.