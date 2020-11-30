salesforce.com inc. [CRM] gain 52.26% so far this year. What now?

salesforce.com inc. [NYSE: CRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.43%. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Salesforce Einstein Now Delivers 80+ Billion AI-Powered Predictions Every Day.

Adoption surges as customers adapt to rapidly shifting market conditions.

Customers such as AdventHealth, Icebreaker, Maersk, Orvis, Sun Basket and Truist Financial use Einstein to improve sales, service, marketing and commerce.

Over the last 12 months, CRM stock rose by 53.32%. The one-year salesforce.com inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.88. The average equity rating for CRM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $224.61 billion, with 904.00 million shares outstanding and 875.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, CRM stock reached a trading volume of 7390720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on salesforce.com inc. [CRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRM shares is $281.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for salesforce.com inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for salesforce.com inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on CRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for salesforce.com inc. is set at 9.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRM in the course of the last twelve months was 64.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CRM Stock Performance Analysis:

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, CRM shares gained by 3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for salesforce.com inc. [CRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.27, while it was recorded at 254.19 for the last single week of trading, and 200.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into salesforce.com inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and salesforce.com inc. [CRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.94 and a Gross Margin at +68.05. salesforce.com inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRM is now 1.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.45. Additionally, CRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, salesforce.com inc. [CRM] managed to generate an average of $2,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.salesforce.com inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CRM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, salesforce.com inc. posted 0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for salesforce.com inc. go to 16.72%.

salesforce.com inc. [CRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $184,336 million, or 84.10% of CRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 82,361,463, which is approximately -4.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 70,986,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.58 billion in CRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.9 billion in CRM stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in salesforce.com inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 951 institutional holders increased their position in salesforce.com inc. [NYSE:CRM] by around 38,371,206 shares. Additionally, 777 investors decreased positions by around 37,560,497 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 668,469,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 744,401,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRM stock had 238 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,614,445 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 11,184,252 shares during the same period.