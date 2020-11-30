QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] fell -60.67% so far this year. What now?

QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE: QEP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 36.15%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that QEP Resources Receives Continued Listing Notice from NYSE.

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) (QEP or the Company) announced that on October 28, 2020, it received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the average closing price of the Company’s common stock over the prior 30-consecutive trading day period was below $1.00 per share, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE.

QEP has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements within the six-month cure period. During the cure period, QEP’s shares of common stock will continue to trade on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other continued listing requirements.

Over the last 12 months, QEP stock dropped by -47.01%. The one-year QEP Resources Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.63. The average equity rating for QEP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $431.21 million, with 242.30 million shares outstanding and 219.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, QEP stock reached a trading volume of 4273759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QEP shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for QEP Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for QEP Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QEP Resources Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for QEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for QEP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

QEP Stock Performance Analysis:

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.15. With this latest performance, QEP shares gained by 103.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.76 for QEP Resources Inc. [QEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0437, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1415 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QEP Resources Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +26.07. QEP Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.07.

Return on Total Capital for QEP is now 4.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.81. Additionally, QEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] managed to generate an average of -$392,339 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.QEP Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

QEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QEP Resources Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QEP.

QEP Resources Inc. [QEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 59.00% of QEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,399,131, which is approximately -3.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,877,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.56 million in QEP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.06 million in QEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QEP Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in QEP Resources Inc. [NYSE:QEP] by around 16,311,246 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 30,161,916 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 103,417,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,890,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QEP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,243,251 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,739,131 shares during the same period.