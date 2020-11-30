Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] is 41.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX: PLG] gained 6.22% or 0.14 points to close at $2.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2300587 shares. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Reports 2020 Annual Results.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – November 25, 2020) – Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) (“Platinum Group” “PTM” or the “Company”) reports the Company’s financial results for the year ended August 31, 2020 and provides an update and outlook. The Company is focussed on advancing the palladium dominant Waterberg Project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (the “Waterberg Project”). The Waterberg Project is planned as a fully mechanised, shallow, decline access palladium, platinum, gold and rhodium (“4E”) mine and is projected to be one of the largest and lowest cost underground platinum group metals (“PGM” or “PGMs”) mines globally.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Company’s near-term objectives are to achieve the grant of a mining right for the palladium dominant Waterberg Project and complete construction funding and concentrate offtake arrangements. The Company is also advancing an initiative through Lion Battery Technologies Inc. (“Lion”) using platinum and palladium in lithium battery technology in collaboration with Anglo American Platinum Limited (“Anglo”) and Florida International University (“FIU”). Lion is focussed on securing further patents for technologies developed through its ongoing research and development.

It opened the trading session at $2.29, the shares rose to $2.47 and dropped to $2.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PLG points out that the company has recorded 52.23% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -177.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 813.36K shares, PLG reached to a volume of 2300587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.50 to $1.75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on PLG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is set at 0.16

Trading performance analysis for PLG stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.73. With this latest performance, PLG shares gained by 34.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.04, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 1.80 for the last 200 days.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PLG is now -16.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.96. Additionally, PLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 223.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.21.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLG.

An analysis of insider ownership at Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [PLG]

There are presently around $57 million, or 27.40% of PLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLG stocks are: LIBERTY MUTUAL GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 10,133,503, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 9,866,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.58 million in PLG stocks shares; and CQS (US), LLC, currently with $2.11 million in PLG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. [AMEX:PLG] by around 281,892 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,873,390 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 21,583,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,738,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,819 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 46,148 shares during the same period.