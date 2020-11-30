Oracle Corporation [ORCL] moved up 0.61: Why It’s Important

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 0.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $57.76. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Tony Blair Institute and Oracle Launch Africa Vaccine Management in the Cloud.

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Oracle partner with African governments to manage large-scale vaccination programs in the cloud – over 73,000 people vaccinated and registered in the first 8 days in Ghana.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

LONDON and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 /CNW/ — The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) and Oracle have brought cloud technology to Africa to manage public health programs. Initially, Ghana, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone will use the new Oracle Health Management System to create electronic health records for their vaccination programs for yellow fever, HPV, polio, measles, and COVID-19, as soon as that vaccine is distributed to Africa. TBI and Oracle are in discussions with more than thirty other countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America that are evaluating using the same cloud system to manage their COVID-19 vaccination programs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5625629 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.91%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $172.64 billion, with 3.04 billion shares outstanding and 1.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 5625629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $63.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $57 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $68, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on ORCL stock. On September 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ORCL shares from 62.50 to 68.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 20.38.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.32. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 3.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.48 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.44, while it was recorded at 56.90 for the last single week of trading, and 54.63 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.38 and a Gross Margin at +75.62. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.94.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 610.17. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 585.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $75,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oracle Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 7.72%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $82,821 million, or 48.80% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 179,555,002, which is approximately -5.214% of the company’s market cap and around 38.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,378,568 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.91 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -7.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 747 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 50,097,886 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 137,514,163 shares, while 289 investors held positions by with 1,246,260,961 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,433,873,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,591,270 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 7,421,588 shares during the same period.