Oppenheimer lifts Celsion Corporation [CLSN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ: CLSN] gained 8.21% on the last trading session, reaching $0.57 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Celsion Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLSN.

Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against certain officers of Celsion Corporation (“Celsion” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CLSN). The class action, filed in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and docketed under 20-cv-015228, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Celsion securities between November 2, 2015 and July 10, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Celsion securities during the class period, you have until December 28, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Celsion Corporation represents 37.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.81 million with the latest information. CLSN stock price has been found in the range of $0.52 to $0.5884.

If compared to the average trading volume of 730.27K shares, CLSN reached a trading volume of 1097993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsion Corporation [CLSN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Celsion Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Celsion Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on CLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsion Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for CLSN stock

Celsion Corporation [CLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, CLSN shares gained by 10.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Celsion Corporation [CLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6039, while it was recorded at 0.5384 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3950 for the last 200 days.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celsion Corporation [CLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4113.09. Celsion Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3370.31.

Return on Total Capital for CLSN is now -73.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.86. Additionally, CLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celsion Corporation [CLSN] managed to generate an average of -$581,087 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Celsion Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Celsion Corporation [CLSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsion Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLSN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celsion Corporation [CLSN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 17.70% of CLSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,269,770, which is approximately -5.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 706,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in CLSN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.39 million in CLSN stock with ownership of nearly 161355.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celsion Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Celsion Corporation [NASDAQ:CLSN] by around 1,964,098 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,091,925 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,913,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,969,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,222 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 294,644 shares during the same period.