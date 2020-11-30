Market cap of Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] reaches 298.98M – now what?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] gained 12.57% or 0.71 points to close at $6.36 with a heavy trading volume of 1105042 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Clinical Program Updates.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Over the past quarter we have focused our resources on cellular senescence programs in ophthalmology and neurology. Building on the strong foundation of our senolytics platform, we have made significant progress in advancing key programs in our pipeline,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “We have deep conviction around the role of senescent cells in diseases of aging, particularly in the eye and brain, and recently initiated a Phase 1 study of UBX1325 in diabetic macular edema (DME).”.

It opened the trading session at $5.74, the shares rose to $6.55 and dropped to $5.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UBX points out that the company has recorded -32.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 786.22K shares, UBX reached to a volume of 1105042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $33 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $5, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

Trading performance analysis for UBX stock

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.46. With this latest performance, UBX shares gained by 59.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.85 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 6.17 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for UBX is now -64.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, UBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] managed to generate an average of -$838,541 per employee.Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unity Biotechnology Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]

There are presently around $125 million, or 56.30% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,852,417, which is approximately -20.437% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 3,803,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.19 million in UBX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $17.19 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -6.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 1,123,276 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 6,698,084 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 11,755,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,576,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 663,734 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,350,178 shares during the same period.