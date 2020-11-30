Market cap of Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] reaches 69.49M – now what?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TANH] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.08 at the close of the session, up 4.52%. The company report on November 29, 2020 that Univest Securities, LLC. Announces Closing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering for its Client Tantech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TANH).

Univest Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC, is a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, announced the closing of a registered direct offering with institutional investors raising approximately $10,000,000 for its client Tantech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TANH) to which Univest Securities, LLC. acted as the exclusive investment bank and sole-placement agent.

Univest Securities, LLC was able to raise approximately $10 million in gross proceeds from the sale of 6,060,608 of the Company’s common shares, priced at $1.65 per share, and registered warrants to purchase up to 2,754,820 common shares in a registered direct offering, and unregistered warrants to purchase up to 3,305,788 common shares in a concurrent private placement. Such registered and unregistered warrants are immediately exercisable, expire five years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $1.81 per share. The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general business purposes.

Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is now 14.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TANH Stock saw the intraday high of $2.14 and lowest of $2.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.65, which means current price is +156.79% above from all time high which was touched on 11/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, TANH reached a trading volume of 3846555 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tantech Holdings Ltd is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TANH in the course of the last twelve months was 11.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has TANH stock performed recently?

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.64. With this latest performance, TANH shares dropped by -25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.65 for the last 200 days.

Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.37 and a Gross Margin at +12.14. Tantech Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.30.

Return on Total Capital for TANH is now 0.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.84. Additionally, TANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH] managed to generate an average of -$85,318 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Tantech Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Insider trade positions for Tantech Holdings Ltd [TANH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of TANH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TANH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 393,751, which is approximately -15.802% of the company’s market cap and around 33.71% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 95,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in TANH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $66000.0 in TANH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Tantech Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TANH] by around 98,063 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 81,379 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 368,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,203 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TANH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,201 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.