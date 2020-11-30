Market cap of Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] reaches 93.10M – now what?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] gained 5.53% on the last trading session, reaching $1.05 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Rockwell Medical, Inc. Provides Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Update.

-Ended the quarter with $67.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments-.

-Q3 2020 revenue of $15.3 million-.

Rockwell Medical Inc. represents 93.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $93.10 million with the latest information. RMTI stock price has been found in the range of $1.00 to $1.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, RMTI reached a trading volume of 1059778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]:

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Rockwell Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for RMTI stock

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.97. With this latest performance, RMTI shares gained by 24.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0292, while it was recorded at 0.9935 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8122 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.62 and a Gross Margin at +4.63. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -55.67.

Return on Total Capital for RMTI is now -132.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -143.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.87. Additionally, RMTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] managed to generate an average of -$114,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Medical Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 45.30% of RMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RMTI stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 5,301,527, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,523,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 million in RMTI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.77 million in RMTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockwell Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:RMTI] by around 11,276,079 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,230,160 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 12,396,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,902,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RMTI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,331,590 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 321,393 shares during the same period.