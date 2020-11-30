Market cap of NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] reaches 8.40M – now what?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] gained 20.63% on the last trading session, reaching $0.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2020 that NanoVibronix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update.

Gaining Traction with Increased Distribution and Lower Cost Manufacturing.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield®, PainShield® and WoundShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a business update.

NanoVibronix Inc. represents 13.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.40 million with the latest information. NAOV stock price has been found in the range of $0.6351 to $0.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, NAOV reached a trading volume of 4271289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for NAOV stock

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.04. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 24.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6720, while it was recorded at 0.6394 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6284 for the last 200 days.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -971.89 and a Gross Margin at +53.02. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1093.21.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -568.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -639.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -639.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -320.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$579,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.30% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 503,229, which is approximately 32.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 146,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NAOV stocks shares; and HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $45000.0 in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 245,476 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 108,001 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 418,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,610 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 108,001 shares during the same period.