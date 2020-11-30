Market cap of DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] reaches 110.47M – now what?

DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX: DPW] traded at a low on 11/27/20, posting a -9.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.06. The company report on November 23, 2020 that DPW Holdings’ Coolisys® Power Electronics Business to Test ACECool™ EV Chargers Targeting National Fast-Food Franchise Networks.

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (“DPW,” or the “Company”), announced that its power electronics business, Coolisys Technologies Corp.® (“Coolisys®”), has established a program targeting both national and regional fast-food franchisees to install the ACECool™ electric vehicle (“EV”) chargers as a part of a revenue sharing program. The program initially will be funded from the Company’s recent capital raising activities. The program is expected to be launched in California, Nevada and Canada. While the Company is excited about Coolisys’ new franchise program, there is no assurance that the program will be successful.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123005735/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5162424 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DPW Holdings Inc. stands at 69.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.73%.

The market cap for DPW stock reached $110.47 million, with 18.49 million shares outstanding and 15.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.07M shares, DPW reached a trading volume of 5162424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DPW Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has DPW stock performed recently?

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 234.81. With this latest performance, DPW shares gained by 252.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 369.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 632.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.32 for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 5.68 for the last single week of trading, and 1.82 for the last 200 days.

DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.60 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. DPW Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -124.15.

Return on Total Capital for DPW is now -77.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -263.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -71.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.01. Additionally, DPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW] managed to generate an average of -$156,731 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.DPW Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for DPW Holdings Inc. [DPW]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.10% of DPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DPW stocks are: GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP with ownership of 298,246, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 57,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in DPW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.33 million in DPW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DPW Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in DPW Holdings Inc. [AMEX:DPW] by around 437,486 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 13,670 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 96,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DPW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,395 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,934 shares during the same period.