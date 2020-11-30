Market cap of AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] reaches 214.85M – now what?

AMCI Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: AMCI] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 9.61 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.52. The company report on November 16, 2020 that AMCI Acquisition Corp. Highlights Partner Advent Technologies’ Collaboration With Los Alamos National Laboratory and World-Class Research Team in Development of Next-Generation Fuel Cell Technology for the Automotive Industry.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (the “Company”) announced that Advent Technologies (“Advent”) – with which AMCI has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination – recently reached an agreement to collaborate with Los Alamos National Labs, University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), University of New Mexico and Toyota Motor North America R&D (TMNA R&D) to continue development of next-generation high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology for the automotive industry. The program is funded by an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (“ARPA-E”) OPEN award.

William Hunter, AMCI’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This partnership speaks to Advent’s leading role in the fuel cell space. By partnering with prestigious research institutions and companies like Toyota and Los Alamos National Laboratory, Advent will be able to greatly leverage its expertise to deliver efficient and clean hydrogen technology to various sectors in the economy over the next decade.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2188212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMCI Acquisition Corp. stands at 3.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for AMCI stock reached $214.85 million, with 20.44 million shares outstanding and 14.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 167.47K shares, AMCI reached a trading volume of 2188212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMCI Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06. With this latest performance, AMCI shares gained by 11.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 92.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.93 for AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 10.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for AMCI is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMCI Acquisition Corp. [AMCI] managed to generate an average of $718,222 per employee.AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

21 institutional holders increased their position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:AMCI] by around 2,825,019 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 2,513,797 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 8,917,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,256,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,148,594 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 975,664 shares during the same period.