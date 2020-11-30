Market Analysts see Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 21.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $29.27. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of IMCIVREE™ (setmelanotide) as First-ever Therapy for Chronic Weight Management in Patients with Obesity Due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR Deficiency.

— Indicated for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency confirmed by genetic testing –.

— Approval supports company’s approach to address rare genetic diseases of obesity associated with an impaired MC4 receptor pathway –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1648995 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 9.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for RYTM stock reached $1.07 billion, with 44.14 million shares outstanding and 42.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.10K shares, RYTM reached a trading volume of 1648995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $34.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RYTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.94 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

How has RYTM stock performed recently?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.08. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 30.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.03 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.40, while it was recorded at 24.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.88 for the last 200 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for RYTM is now -55.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.27. Additionally, RYTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] managed to generate an average of -$2,010,414 per employee.Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

Earnings analysis for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.78/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 16.10%.

Insider trade positions for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]

There are presently around $1,151 million, or 91.30% of RYTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,140,408, which is approximately -1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 4,912,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.78 million in RYTM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $128.39 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly -0.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 869,444 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,563,116 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,881,487 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,314,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 555,372 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 204,825 shares during the same period.