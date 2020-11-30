JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently -0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $121.22 on 11/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.08, while the highest price level was $122.35. The company report on November 29, 2020 that GameStop Announces 2020 Cyber Week Deals.

Reveals Daily Exclusive and Doorbuster Deals All Week Long.

Reduces the Price of its Same Day Delivery Service During Cyber Week to Provide Customers the Convenience and Flexibility to Receive their Online Orders Faster.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.04 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.80M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 5981654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $118.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $105 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2020, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 449.40.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 25.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.79 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.09, while it was recorded at 119.80 for the last single week of trading, and 100.24 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.19.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 208.18. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $140,979 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted 2.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -1.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $259,980 million, or 71.90% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 242,564,327, which is approximately 4.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,072,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.53 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.38 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -1.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,420 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 96,011,769 shares. Additionally, 1,263 investors decreased positions by around 105,905,499 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 1,942,780,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,144,697,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,861,335 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,256,550 shares during the same period.