HSBC Securities lifts AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] price surged by 0.02 percent to reach at $0.01.

Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A sum of 14775977 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.82M shares. AstraZeneca PLC shares reached a high of $52.77 and dropped to a low of $51.44 until finishing in the latest session at $52.61.

The one-year AZN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.23. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $60.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.63. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.04, while it was recorded at 53.76 for the last single week of trading, and 52.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +72.35. AstraZeneca PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.47.

Return on Total Capital for AZN is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.85. Additionally, AZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] managed to generate an average of $14,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AstraZeneca PLC posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 19.20%.

There are presently around $21,450 million, or 16.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 52,093,683, which is approximately -4.493% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 51,498,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in AZN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.33 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -7.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 375 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 16,875,681 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 37,274,703 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 353,568,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,718,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,842,052 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,768,445 shares during the same period.