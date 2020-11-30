Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Stock trading around $6.91 per share: What’s Next?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 19.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.77%. The company report on November 20, 2020 that Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Credit Suisse 24th Annual Virtual Technology Conference on November 30th – December 3rd, 2020.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, announced that the Company will attend Credit Suisse 24th Annual Virtual Technology Conference on November 30th – December 3rd, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The Company management will host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference dates. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Credit Suisse representative or the conference coordinator at: credit-suisse@dealogic.com.

Over the last 12 months, HIMX stock rose by 203.07%. The one-year Himax Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -24.5. The average equity rating for HIMX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $995.18 million, with 172.18 million shares outstanding and 123.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 952.34K shares, HIMX stock reached a trading volume of 4595139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMX shares is $5.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2.50 to $5, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on HIMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HIMX Stock Performance Analysis:

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.77. With this latest performance, HIMX shares gained by 92.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.58 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Himax Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.72 and a Gross Margin at +18.12. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.03.

Return on Total Capital for HIMX is now -2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.09. Additionally, HIMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] managed to generate an average of -$6,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

HIMX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Himax Technologies Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Himax Technologies Inc. go to 25.00%.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $151 million, or 13.70% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 6,749,527, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,850,326 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.7 million in HIMX stocks shares; and KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $8.51 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly -12.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 3,609,283 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 3,383,091 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 14,797,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,789,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,114,073 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 654,205 shares during the same period.