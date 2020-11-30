Goldman slashes price target on Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] – find out why.

Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ: JG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.42% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 69.57%. The company report on November 27, 2020 that Aurora Mobile Signs 5G Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement and 5G Messaging Connection Test Agreement with Beijing Unicom.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has entered into a 5G strategic cooperation framework agreement and a 5G messaging connection test agreement with China United Network Communications Limited Beijing Branch (“Beijing Unicom”). The two milestone agreements make Aurora Mobile a 5G strategic partner and 5G messaging partner of Beijing Unicom, marking the start of a new chapter in Aurora Mobile’s development as it collaborates with telecom carriers to promote 5G messaging applications in China.

5G messaging, also known as Rich Communication Services (“5G RCS”), is an important part of the new-generation digital infrastructure. Not only will 5G RCS upgrade communication services by replacing traditional short message services, but it also represents a key inflection point for the information service industry. 5G RCS platforms, which are based on next-generation international information service standards, will support diversified multimedia formats beyond texts, including audio and video, eCards and location information, significantly expanding the range of messages people can send and receive. It will also enable a more in-depth interactive communication experience for users, allowing them to access “one-stop services” in the message windows, with functions that cover searches, discovery, interaction and payments.

Over the last 12 months, JG stock rose by 52.94%. The one-year Aurora Mobile Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -28.29. The average equity rating for JG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $365.39 million, with 116.19 million shares outstanding and 87.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 187.44K shares, JG stock reached a trading volume of 10271428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JG shares is $3.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Mobile Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Mobile Limited is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for JG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.57. With this latest performance, JG shares gained by 107.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.23 for Aurora Mobile Limited [JG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 3.37 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.24 and a Gross Margin at +28.34. Aurora Mobile Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.12.

Return on Total Capital for JG is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.30. Additionally, JG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Mobile Limited [JG] managed to generate an average of -$26,807 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Aurora Mobile Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Mobile Limited posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JG.

There are presently around $75 million, or 21.60% of JG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JG stocks are: IDG-ACCEL CHINA GROWTH FUND III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 10,978,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.46% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 8,001,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.2 million in JG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.98 million in JG stock with ownership of nearly 160.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Mobile Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Mobile Limited [NASDAQ:JG] by around 173,513 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 371,909 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 18,737,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,282,756 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JG stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,946 shares during the same period.