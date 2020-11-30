GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] Stock trading around $90.72 per share: What’s Next?

GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GDS] jumped around 4.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $90.72 at the close of the session, up 5.35%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that GDS Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

GDS Holdings Limited stock is now 75.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDS Stock saw the intraday high of $91.8799 and lowest of $87.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 100.50, which means current price is +109.66% above from all time high which was touched on 11/09/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 1147542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $106.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2020, representing the official price target for GDS Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $93, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on GDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

How has GDS stock performed recently?

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.21. With this latest performance, GDS shares gained by 9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.85, while it was recorded at 88.00 for the last single week of trading, and 72.13 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +25.01. GDS Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.72.

Return on Total Capital for GDS is now 2.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.31. Additionally, GDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 150.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GDS Holdings Limited [GDS] managed to generate an average of -$461,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.GDS Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GDS Holdings Limited posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS.

Insider trade positions for GDS Holdings Limited [GDS]

There are presently around $9,294 million, or 59.00% of GDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES TELEMEDIA PTE LTD with ownership of 15,835,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.82% of the total institutional ownership; 12 WEST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 9,988,361 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $906.14 million in GDS stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $519.88 million in GDS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GDS Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in GDS Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GDS] by around 14,317,672 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 10,660,391 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 77,466,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,444,941 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,366,663 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,469,913 shares during the same period.