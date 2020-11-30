Frontline Ltd. [FRO] moved down -2.22: Why It’s Important

Frontline Ltd. [NYSE: FRO] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.61 at the close of the session, down -2.22%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that FRO – Q3 2020 Presentation.

Please find enclosed the presentation of Frontline Ltd.’s third quarter 2020 results to be held on the webcast / conference call 25 November, 2020 at 15:00 CET.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Frontline Ltd. stock is now -48.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FRO Stock saw the intraday high of $6.78 and lowest of $6.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.33, which means current price is +25.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, FRO reached a trading volume of 2503383 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frontline Ltd. [FRO]?

Danske Bank have made an estimate for Frontline Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Frontline Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontline Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for FRO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.25.

How has FRO stock performed recently?

Frontline Ltd. [FRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, FRO shares gained by 16.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.37 for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.44, while it was recorded at 6.99 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Frontline Ltd. [FRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontline Ltd. [FRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.47. Frontline Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.70.

Return on Total Capital for FRO is now 4.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Frontline Ltd. [FRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.23. Additionally, FRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.35.

Frontline Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Frontline Ltd. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Frontline Ltd. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Frontline Ltd. [FRO]

There are presently around $289 million, or 21.10% of FRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRO stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 8,368,351, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,857,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.72 million in FRO stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $24.06 million in FRO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontline Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Frontline Ltd. [NYSE:FRO] by around 5,924,954 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 12,712,912 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 25,155,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,793,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,626,575 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,017 shares during the same period.