FinVolution Group [FINV] Is Currently 8.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

FinVolution Group [NYSE: FINV] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.23 at the close of the session, up 8.78%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that FinVolution Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results.

FinVolution Group (“FinVolution,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights.

FinVolution Group stock is now -15.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FINV Stock saw the intraday high of $2.30 and lowest of $2.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.95, which means current price is +82.79% above from all time high which was touched on 08/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 640.78K shares, FINV reached a trading volume of 2132240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FinVolution Group [FINV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FINV shares is $2.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FINV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for FinVolution Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for FinVolution Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FinVolution Group is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FINV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has FINV stock performed recently?

FinVolution Group [FINV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, FINV shares gained by 10.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FINV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.33 for FinVolution Group [FINV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.99, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 1.85 for the last 200 days.

FinVolution Group [FINV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FinVolution Group [FINV] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.16 and a Gross Margin at +75.19. FinVolution Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.09.

Return on Total Capital for FINV is now 36.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FinVolution Group [FINV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.03. Additionally, FINV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FinVolution Group [FINV] managed to generate an average of $88,437 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Earnings analysis for FinVolution Group [FINV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FinVolution Group posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FINV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FinVolution Group go to -1.36%.

Insider trade positions for FinVolution Group [FINV]

There are presently around $61 million, or 28.50% of FINV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FINV stocks are: WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN with ownership of 11,856,670, which is approximately -0.059% of the company’s market cap and around 7.73% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 2,711,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.05 million in FINV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.66 million in FINV stock with ownership of nearly -1.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FinVolution Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in FinVolution Group [NYSE:FINV] by around 920,326 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,213,433 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 20,405,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,539,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FINV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 561,361 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,972,993 shares during the same period.