Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Revenue clocked in at $1.52 billion, up 417.97% YTD: What’s Next?

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] price surged by 0.09 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Farfetch Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Q3 2020 Gross Merchandise Value and Digital Platform GMV growth rates accelerate up 62% and 60% year-over-year, respectively, to record highs of $798 million and $674 million, respectively.

Q3 2020 Revenue increases 71% year-over-year to $438 million.

A sum of 6966549 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.62M shares. Farfetch Limited shares reached a high of $54.16 and dropped to a low of $52.52 until finishing in the latest session at $53.61.

The one-year FTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.72. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.59. With this latest performance, FTCH shares gained by 90.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 285.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 430.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.53 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 51.58 for the last single week of trading, and 20.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Limited [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.64 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. Farfetch Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.74.

Return on Total Capital for FTCH is now -30.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farfetch Limited [FTCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.22. Additionally, FTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farfetch Limited [FTCH] managed to generate an average of -$85,017 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

FTCH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Farfetch Limited posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTCH.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,060 million, or 81.20% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 26,187,839, which is approximately -39.2% of the company’s market cap and around 16.97% of the total institutional ownership; INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES V LTD, holding 22,687,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in FTCH stocks shares; and VITRUVIAN PARTNERS LLP, currently with $1.02 billion in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farfetch Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 39,908,638 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 46,141,416 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 138,915,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,965,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,783,492 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,223,434 shares during the same period.