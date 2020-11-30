EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] Stock trading around $0.54 per share: What’s Next?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] price surged by 13.56 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on November 19, 2020 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader Virtual Roundtable on the Future of Drug Delivery for Wet AMD on December 4.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative ophthalmic products, announced it will host a key opinion leader roundtable discussion on the future of local drug delivery for wet aged-related macular degeneration (AMD) and an overview of EYP-1901, the Company’s potential six-month sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF therapy for wet AMD. The event will take place virtually on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Scheduled to participate in the event are several leading retina specialists, including Robert Avery, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, California Retina Consultants; Elias Reichel, M.D., Professor and Vice Chair, Director, Vitreoretinal Service, New England Eye Center, Tufts University of Medicine; and Charles Wykoff, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Research, Retina Consultants of Houston, Deputy Chair For Ophthalmology, Blanton Eye Institute.

A sum of 9271905 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.27M shares. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5545 and dropped to a low of $0.453 until finishing in the latest session at $0.54.

The average equity rating for EYPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Laidlaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2019, representing the official price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

EYPT Stock Performance Analysis:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.91. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 40.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.74 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4693, while it was recorded at 0.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7609 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.02 and a Gross Margin at +74.73. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.88.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -83.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -99.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -247.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 607.47. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 601.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$676,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

EYPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EYPT.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 42.20% of EYPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EYPT stocks are: ESSEX WOODLANDS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 41,909,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC, holding 5,284,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 million in EYPT stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $2.23 million in EYPT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EYPT] by around 466,886 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,036,556 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,860,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,363,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EYPT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 384,381 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 236,653 shares during the same period.