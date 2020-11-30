Evercore ISI slashes price target on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] – find out why.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIL] jumped around 2.28 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.67 at the close of the session, up 13.11%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Trillium Therapeutics to Present Clinical Data at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, announced the presentation of clinical data at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

TTI-622: Poster Presentation, Publication Number 1191Investigational CD47-Blocker TTI-622 Shows Single-Agent Activity in Patients with Advanced Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma: Update from the Ongoing First-in-Human Dose Escalation StudyPresenter: Krish Patel, M.D., Center for Blood Disorders and Stem Cell Transplantation, Swedish Cancer Institute, Seattle, WASession: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)-Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster IDate: Saturday, December 5, 2020; available from 10:00AM EST.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 1809.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TRIL Stock saw the intraday high of $20.14 and lowest of $17.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.73, which means current price is +1,773.33% above from all time high which was touched on 11/27/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, TRIL reached a trading volume of 1995629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIL shares is $11.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on TRIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17225.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.98.

How has TRIL stock performed recently?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, TRIL shares gained by 62.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5754.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 17.96 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -26383.87. Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33566.13.

Return on Total Capital for TRIL is now -203.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -266.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.94. Additionally, TRIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL] managed to generate an average of -$1,904,418 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Earnings analysis for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRIL.

Insider trade positions for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [TRIL]

There are presently around $1,338 million, or 68.35% of TRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIL stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 7,204,577, which is approximately 6.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 6,162,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.22 million in TRIL stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $112.83 million in TRIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIL] by around 18,679,816 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 7,307,140 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,059,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,046,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIL stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,152,613 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,989,340 shares during the same period.