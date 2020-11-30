Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, up 262.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $160.55 on 11/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $148.53, while the highest price level was $160.6296. The company report on November 11, 2020 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following event will include webcast presentation by Etsy executives:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 262.42 percent and weekly performance of 19.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 104.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 5019599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $160.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $150 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 8.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 35.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.00.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.37. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 14.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 261.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.99, while it was recorded at 144.70 for the last single week of trading, and 96.73 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +66.88. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.80. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $77,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 57.05%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,012 million, or 90.10% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,985,612, which is approximately 16.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,049,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.05 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 139.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 345 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 22,556,681 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 20,253,405 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 69,379,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,189,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,476,443 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,725,145 shares during the same period.