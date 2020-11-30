Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell -47.09% so far this year. What now?

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.20 during the day while it closed the day at $2.09. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Elys Game Technology Announces Appointment of Senior Gaming Industry Executive Matteo Monteverdi to CEO.

Michele Ciavarella to continue as Executive Chairman.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced the appointment of Matteo Monteverdi as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2021. Mr. Monteverdi served as an independent strategic advisor to the Company since March 2020, and in September 2020 was appointed President. Michele Ciavarella will continue in his current role as Executive Chairman of the Company.

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock has also gained 52.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELYS stock has inclined by 19.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.27% and lost -47.09% year-on date.

The market cap for ELYS stock reached $37.60 million, with 14.53 million shares outstanding and 8.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.63K shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 1361336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

ELYS stock trade performance evaluation

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.55. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 31.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.78, while it was recorded at 1.73 for the last single week of trading, and 2.38 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.42. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.07.

Return on Total Capital for ELYS is now -20.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.01. Additionally, ELYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] managed to generate an average of -$138,430 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 100,551, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 38.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 2,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in ELYS stocks shares; and FOCUSED WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC, currently with $1000.0 in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 103,283 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 14,000 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 13,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 100,951 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 14,000 shares during the same period.