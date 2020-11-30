Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] Is Currently -3.83 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE: EC] plunged by -$0.48 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.415 during the day while it closed the day at $12.05. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Ecopetrol S.A. announces agreement between its subsidiaries Cenit and Bicentenario and Frontera.

Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) hereby discloses the press release issued by its subsidiaries Cenit Transporte y Logística de Hidrocarburos S.A.S. and Oleoducto Bicentenario de Colombia S.A.S., announcing that they have reached an agreement with Frontera Energy Corporation for the joint filing of a petition for a binding settlement which, upon completion and approval by the competent Colombian court, will resolve all the disputes pending among them related to the Bicentenario Pipeline and the Caño Limón – Coveñas Pipeline.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The arrangement is conditional upon certain regulatory approvals, including approval of the settlement arrangement as a conciliation under Colombian law, which requires an opinion from the Attorney General´s Office (Procuraduría General de la Nación) and approval of the Administrative Tribunal of Cundinamarca.

Ecopetrol S.A. stock has also gained 1.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EC stock has inclined by 3.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.88% and lost -39.63% year-on date.

The market cap for EC stock reached $25.13 billion, with 2.06 billion shares outstanding and 221.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, EC reached a trading volume of 1413622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EC shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ecopetrol S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ecopetrol S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecopetrol S.A. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for EC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

EC stock trade performance evaluation

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, EC shares gained by 35.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 11.36 for the last 200 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.49 and a Gross Margin at +35.69. Ecopetrol S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for EC is now 22.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.79. Additionally, EC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] managed to generate an average of $874,281,388 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Ecopetrol S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ecopetrol S.A. [EC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ecopetrol S.A. posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecopetrol S.A. go to -13.00%.

Ecopetrol S.A. [EC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $433 million, or 1.90% of EC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 7,609,986, which is approximately -8.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 4,035,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.62 million in EC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.01 million in EC stock with ownership of nearly -4.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecopetrol S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Ecopetrol S.A. [NYSE:EC] by around 2,934,254 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 7,872,490 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 25,090,619 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,897,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EC stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 356,442 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,370 shares during the same period.