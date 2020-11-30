Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Stock trading around $7.46 per share: What’s Next?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.40%. The company report on November 14, 2020 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Is Investigating Officers and Directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK).

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating the officers and directors of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) for possible breaches of fiduciary duties. Eastman Kodak is a technology company that provides hardware, software, and services to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment.

Over the last 12 months, KODK stock rose by 181.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $614.18 million, with 64.80 million shares outstanding and 45.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.99M shares, KODK stock reached a trading volume of 6080619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

KODK Stock Performance Analysis:

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, KODK shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eastman Kodak Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.31 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.33.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -12.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$18,488 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

KODK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $117 million, or 20.60% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,752,952, which is approximately 94.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, holding 2,534,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.91 million in KODK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.16 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 50.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 8,538,050 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,375,104 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,813,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,726,930 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,761,324 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 724,297 shares during the same period.