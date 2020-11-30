Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] moved down -1.52: Why It’s Important

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] closed the trading session at $7.14 on 11/27/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.90, while the highest price level was $7.1689. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2833351/D8BAAA1949470133C28A7535FB7E8C9C.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.63 percent and weekly performance of -7.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.48M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 4523697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $9.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 46.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.63. With this latest performance, CDE shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.26 and a Gross Margin at -7.51. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.78.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now -8.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.36. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of -$160,973 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,120 million, or 72.40% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 23,765,294, which is approximately 7.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,949,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.72 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $151.31 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -0.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 22,616,540 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 19,406,195 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 114,833,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,856,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,809,849 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,295,952 shares during the same period.