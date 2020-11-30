Cloudflare Inc. [NET] Stock trading around $74.76 per share: What’s Next?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] gained 6.82% on the last trading session, reaching $74.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Cloudflare Announces Plans for First Office in France as It Continues to Invest in European Customer Success, Innovation, and Growth.

The company continues to expand its presence in Europe with a team and operations in Paris focused on customer success, innovation, and growth in France.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, announced that Paris, France, will be the home of its fourth office in Europe, to further support its growing European operations. Paris represents a growing Cloudflare team and presence in Europe, following the company’s European headquarters in London, and offices in Munich, Germany and Lisbon, Portugal. Cloudflare’s Paris-based team will help the company grow brand awareness, support and acquire customers, and recruit new talent. As part of the announcement Cloudflare is welcoming its first Head of France, Boris Lecoeur, a seasoned regional leader with more than two decades of industry experience in software and technology, who will lead this new office and team.

Cloudflare Inc. represents 301.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.51 billion with the latest information. NET stock price has been found in the range of $70.96 to $74.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.83M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 5107005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $67.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $50, while Needham kept a Buy rating on NET stock. On July 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 27 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.46. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 36.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 281.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.67 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.31, while it was recorded at 68.82 for the last single week of trading, and 36.18 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.87.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -24.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$83,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cloudflare Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NET.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $12,920 million, or 75.90% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,889,218, which is approximately 16.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 27,652,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in NET stocks shares; and VENROCK MANAGEMENT V, LLC, currently with $1.88 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly -20.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 49,491,200 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 21,332,987 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 101,994,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,819,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,273,619 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,006,333 shares during the same period.