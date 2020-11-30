Cleveland Research lifts Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.96%. The company report on November 17, 2020 that AMD to Present at Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference.

, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Dr. Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

Over the last 12 months, AMD stock rose by 121.31%. The one-year Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.67. The average equity rating for AMD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.32 billion, with 1.20 billion shares outstanding and 1.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.85M shares, AMD stock reached a trading volume of 22707408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $87.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $82 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $84 to $96, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 149.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.65, while it was recorded at 85.78 for the last single week of trading, and 64.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +42.62. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 19.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.75. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $29,912 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 38.22%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,102 million, or 73.90% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,830,991, which is approximately -1.122% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,339,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 billion in AMD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $4.84 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 21.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 599 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 79,227,971 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 55,391,388 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 680,860,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 815,479,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,506,908 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,991,168 shares during the same period.