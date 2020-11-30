Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] Stock trading around $1.59 per share: What’s Next?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CATB] jumped around 0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, up 6.00%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate Update.

— Cash and Cash Equivalents Totaled $52.9 Million as of September 30, 2020 –.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -73.10% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CATB Stock saw the intraday high of $1.63 and lowest of $1.51 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.59, which means current price is +27.20% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, CATB reached a trading volume of 1443453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63.

How has CATB stock performed recently?

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.22. With this latest performance, CATB shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.65 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0038, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 5.4066 for the last 200 days.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CATB is now -74.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.31. Additionally, CATB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB] managed to generate an average of -$973,815 per employee.Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Earnings analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATB.

Insider trade positions for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CATB]

There are presently around $13 million, or 51.00% of CATB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATB stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 3,047,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,115,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 million in CATB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.29 million in CATB stock with ownership of nearly 9.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CATB] by around 899,964 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 756,570 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 6,591,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,247,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,772 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 589,386 shares during the same period.