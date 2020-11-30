Buckingham Research slashes price target on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] – find out why.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE: RRD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -20.93% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.48%. The company report on November 26, 2020 that Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron’s Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:.

Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, RRD stock dropped by -65.57%. The average equity rating for RRD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.10 million, with 72.40 million shares outstanding and 69.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.16K shares, RRD stock reached a trading volume of 3896898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]:

Buckingham Research have made an estimate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2015, representing the official price target for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19 to $21, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on RRD stock. On July 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for RRD shares from 15 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

RRD Stock Performance Analysis:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.48. With this latest performance, RRD shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3722, while it was recorded at 1.5520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3411 for the last 200 days.

Insight into R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.91 and a Gross Margin at +16.28. R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.48.

Return on Total Capital for RRD is now 14.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.97. Additionally, RRD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] managed to generate an average of -$2,560 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RRD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company go to -5.00%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [RRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 74.90% of RRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRD stocks are: CHATHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,068,603, which is approximately 7.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,040,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.57 million in RRD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.44 million in RRD stock with ownership of nearly -1.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company [NYSE:RRD] by around 5,118,922 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,329,066 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,576,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,024,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 296,197 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,406,850 shares during the same period.