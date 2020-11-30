Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 0.33% or 0.21 points to close at $63.05 with a heavy trading volume of 4176597 shares. The company report on November 24, 2020 that Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) as Second-Line Treatment for Unresectable Advanced, Recurrent or Metastatic Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

First immunotherapy to be approved for a gastroesophageal cancer in the European Union.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Approval based on Phase 3 ATTRACTION-3 trial showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival compared to chemotherapy.

It opened the trading session at $63.28, the shares rose to $63.69 and dropped to $62.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded 4.58% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.60M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 4176597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $74.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.20 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.00, while it was recorded at 62.53 for the last single week of trading, and 59.84 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.63 and a Gross Margin at +65.98. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.15.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 10.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.13. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $114,633 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 21.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $105,286 million, or 75.80% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 200,065,592, which is approximately -1.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 162,409,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.24 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.15 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,026 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 91,031,450 shares. Additionally, 1,019 investors decreased positions by around 106,246,812 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 1,472,610,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,669,888,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 41,154,854 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 11,305,563 shares during the same period.