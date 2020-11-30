Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] Stock trading around $4.65 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] gained 4.49% or 0.2 points to close at $4.65 with a heavy trading volume of 3740966 shares. The company report on November 16, 2020 that BBVA sells U.S. subsidiary to PNC for $11.6 billion.

BBVA has agreed to sell to PNC its subsidiary in the U.S. for $11.6 billion (€9.7 billion1) in cash, an amount that represents 19.7 times the unit’s 2019 earnings2, and that is almost 50% of BBVA’s current market capitalization, creating significant value for shareholders. The transaction will have a positive impact on BBVA’s fully loaded CET1 ratio of c.300 basis points, or €8.5 billion of CET1 generation.

“This is a very positive transaction for all sides. PNC has recognized the great value of our unique client franchise and of our great team in the US, who will be part of a leading financial services group in the country,” said BBVA Group executive chairman Carlos Torres Vila. “The deal enhances our already strong financial position. We will have ample flexibility to profitably deploy capital in our markets strengthening our long-term growth profile and supporting economies in the recovery phase, and to increase distributions to shareholders.”.

It opened the trading session at $4.59, the shares rose to $4.688 and dropped to $4.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBVA points out that the company has recorded 45.77% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -86.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, BBVA reached to a volume of 3740966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.66.

Trading performance analysis for BBVA stock

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.67. With this latest performance, BBVA shares gained by 69.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.10 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.11.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 5.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 327.96. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $24,360 per employee.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]

There are presently around $651 million, or 2.40% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 36,088,072, which is approximately -10.608% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 31,481,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.39 million in BBVA stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $49.91 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 10,529,228 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 18,948,436 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 110,616,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,094,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,739,313 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,708,072 shares during the same period.