B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Agenus Inc. [AGEN] – find out why.

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 5.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.71. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Agenus to Participate in Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapies, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, announced that Dr. Jennifer Buell, President and COO of Agenus, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Umer Raffat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 10:55 AM – 11:15 AM EST.

Dr. Buell will provide an update on clinical programs, including AGEN1181, and corporate progress.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1637379 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Agenus Inc. stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.10%.

The market cap for AGEN stock reached $667.39 million, with 182.67 million shares outstanding and 159.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, AGEN reached a trading volume of 1637379 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.30.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, AGEN shares gained by 0.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.93 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.02, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agenus Inc. [AGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -340.25. Agenus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agenus Inc. [AGEN] managed to generate an average of -$543,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agenus Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGEN.

There are presently around $378 million, or 53.90% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,481,251, which is approximately 8.372% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 13,134,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.73 million in AGEN stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $47.73 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agenus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 18,783,078 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,315,616 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 75,827,541 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,926,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,731,037 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,897,148 shares during the same period.