AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] Stock trading around $3.30 per share: What’s Next?

AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ: AUTO] gained 9.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 20, 2020 that AutoWeb Appoints Michael Sadowski to Chief Financial Officer.

Former Cox Automotive Executive to Lead Finance Organization Through AutoWeb’s Next Phase of Growth.

AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing digital advertising solutions for automotive dealers and OEMs, has appointed Michael Sadowski as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), succeeding J.P. Hannan effective Nov. 30, 2020. Hannan will remain with the company for a brief period to facilitate a smooth transition.

AutoWeb Inc. represents 13.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.80 million with the latest information. AUTO stock price has been found in the range of $2.84 to $3.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 681.94K shares, AUTO reached a trading volume of 1189669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for AutoWeb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for AutoWeb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1.15 to $4, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on AUTO stock. On March 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AUTO shares from 4.20 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoWeb Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

Trading performance analysis for AUTO stock

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, AUTO shares gained by 2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 231.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.46 and a Gross Margin at +15.97. AutoWeb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.36.

Return on Total Capital for AUTO is now -49.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.38. Additionally, AUTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO] managed to generate an average of -$89,058 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.23.AutoWeb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AutoWeb Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -84.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoWeb Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AutoWeb Inc. [AUTO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 20.80% of AUTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 626,590, which is approximately 11.833% of the company’s market cap and around 25.24% of the total institutional ownership; EAM INVESTORS, LLC, holding 242,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in AUTO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.7 million in AUTO stock with ownership of nearly -20.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoWeb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in AutoWeb Inc. [NASDAQ:AUTO] by around 550,823 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 171,776 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 942,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,665,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUTO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,173 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 61,718 shares during the same period.