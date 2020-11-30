Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Is Currently 25.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] gained 25.35% or 15.37 points to close at $76.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1717468 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Positive Clinical Updates for ARCT-810 Phase I Study and Additional ARCT-021 Interim Data.

Investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a leading clinical-stage messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and provided a corporate update.

It opened the trading session at $61.35, the shares rose to $78.88 and dropped to $61.055, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCT points out that the company has recorded 90.91% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -793.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 727.92K shares, ARCT reached to a volume of 1717468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $66.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $77, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on ARCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 6.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 144.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.71.

Trading performance analysis for ARCT stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.03. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 49.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 612.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.74, while it was recorded at 63.68 for the last single week of trading, and 39.82 for the last 200 days.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCT.

An analysis of insider ownership at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]

There are presently around $1,383 million, or 74.30% of ARCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCT stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,495,842, which is approximately 30.071% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; HEALTHCOR MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 1,594,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.18 million in ARCT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $118.58 million in ARCT stock with ownership of nearly 504.698% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ARCT] by around 7,834,699 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,598,505 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 7,769,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,202,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 923,207 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 806,575 shares during the same period.