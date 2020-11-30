Apache Corporation [APA] stock Initiated by CapitalOne analyst, price target now $16

Apache Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] slipped around -0.2 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.92 at the close of the session, down -1.42%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Apache Corporation Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) announced third-quarter 2020 results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp).

There will be a conference call Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results. It will be webcast and archived on Apache’s website and available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 3082947.

Apache Corporation stock is now -45.60% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APA Stock saw the intraday high of $14.391 and lowest of $13.7601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.77, which means current price is +266.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.97M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 5393108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apache Corporation [APA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $14.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Apache Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Apache Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on APA stock. On July 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APA shares from 13 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apache Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APA stock performed recently?

Apache Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.64. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 78.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Apache Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 13.28 for the last single week of trading, and 12.47 for the last 200 days.

Apache Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apache Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.65 and a Gross Margin at +15.36. Apache Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.26.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apache Corporation [APA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 274.41. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 268.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apache Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$1,123,301 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Apache Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Apache Corporation [APA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apache Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA.

Insider trade positions for Apache Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $4,391 million, or 85.80% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 52,306,246, which is approximately -3.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,587,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $467.54 million in APA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $319.4 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -3.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apache Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Apache Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 34,739,743 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 37,992,558 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 242,690,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,422,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,308,109 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 5,785,540 shares during the same period.