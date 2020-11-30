Alcoa Corporation [AA] moved up 0.54: Why It’s Important

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $20.48. The company report on November 24, 2020 that William F. Oplinger, Alcoa’s EVP and CFO, to Participate in Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference.

Alcoa Corporation announced that William F. Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question and answer session at the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference, beginning at 10:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The session will be available through a live audio webcast hosted on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A slide presentation, to be used in connection with the conference and investor meetings, will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.alcoa.com beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3738648 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.80%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $3.79 billion, with 186.00 million shares outstanding and 184.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 3738648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $14.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $7, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on AA stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AA shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.19. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 65.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.25 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.16, while it was recorded at 20.06 for the last single week of trading, and 11.78 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.45. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.72.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.69. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$81,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alcoa Corporation posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AA.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $2,843 million, or 76.90% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,779,464, which is approximately -5.039% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,895,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.09 million in AA stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $224.47 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -1.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 22,098,061 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 19,827,124 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 96,897,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,822,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,259,058 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 4,913,736 shares during the same period.