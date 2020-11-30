Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] is 166.27% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] traded at a high on 11/27/20, posting a 8.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.21. The company report on November 23, 2020 that Aemetis Signs Distributor Agreement for Health Safety Products and Receives $24 Million Initial Purchase Order.

via NewMediaWire – Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aemetis Health Products, Inc., received a $24 million initial purchase order after signing a supply agreement for sanitizer alcohol and nitrile gloves with a California distributor that provides health safety products to the state of California as well as other governmental entities and large hospital chains throughout the U.S.

“Aemetis Health Products became what we believe to be the largest production plant for sanitizer alcohol in the Western U.S. during the second quarter of 2020. We are now executing on our plan to produce and market alcohol-based health safety products including hand sanitizer, sanitizer wipes and aerosol sanitizers under the Aemetis and private label brand names,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Our government and healthcare customers have repeatedly requested that Aemetis extend our product line to include the supply of nitrile gloves. With more than a decade of extensive business experience in Asian markets, we believe Aemetis is well positioned to be a trusted partner of health safety product manufacturers in that region, as well as other international markets.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2473817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aemetis Inc. stands at 8.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.83%.

The market cap for AMTX stock reached $44.51 million, with 20.86 million shares outstanding and 19.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 2473817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, AMTX shares dropped by -34.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.88 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

There are presently around $6 million, or 29.50% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,101,628, which is approximately 193.919% of the company’s market cap and around 10.19% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 677,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 million in AMTX stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 1,764,147 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 113,528 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 907,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,785,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,180 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,422 shares during the same period.