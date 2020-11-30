Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] Revenue clocked in at $7.00 million, down -49.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABEO] gained 17.02% or 0.24 points to close at $1.65 with a heavy trading volume of 5199537 shares. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Abeona Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Conference call scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It's a COVID-19 Play) ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, announced financial results for the third quarter 2020 and recent business progress.

It opened the trading session at $1.48, the shares rose to $1.75 and dropped to $1.4564, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABEO points out that the company has recorded -48.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, ABEO reached to a volume of 5199537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABEO stock. On December 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ABEO shares from 2 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for ABEO stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.13. With this latest performance, ABEO shares gained by 51.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.38 for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3148, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3632 for the last 200 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ABEO is now -48.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, ABEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO] managed to generate an average of -$866,841 per employee.Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABEO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [ABEO]

There are presently around $59 million, or 38.30% of ABEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABEO stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,500,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,896,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.43 million in ABEO stocks shares; and GREAT POINT PARTNERS I LP, currently with $6.42 million in ABEO stock with ownership of nearly -46.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABEO] by around 1,741,502 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 9,412,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 24,715,534 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,869,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABEO stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,094,974 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,633,020 shares during the same period.