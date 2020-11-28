ONEOK Inc. [OKE] Revenue clocked in at $8.64 billion, down -50.39% YTD: What’s Next?

ONEOK Inc. [NYSE: OKE] loss -0.32% or -0.12 points to close at $37.54 with a heavy trading volume of 4075734 shares. The company report on November 23, 2020 that ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices.

Recognized as DJSI Industry Leader.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) announced its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). Additionally, ONEOK was named the DJSI Industry Leader for Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation.

It opened the trading session at $37.30, the shares rose to $38.44 and dropped to $36.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OKE points out that the company has recorded 2.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -208.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.52M shares, OKE reached to a volume of 4075734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ONEOK Inc. [OKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OKE shares is $34.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ONEOK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for ONEOK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on OKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONEOK Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for OKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for OKE stock

ONEOK Inc. [OKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.19. With this latest performance, OKE shares gained by 28.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.71 for ONEOK Inc. [OKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.40, while it was recorded at 35.33 for the last single week of trading, and 33.13 for the last 200 days.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONEOK Inc. [OKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. ONEOK Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.64.

Return on Total Capital for OKE is now 10.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.77. Additionally, OKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ONEOK Inc. [OKE] managed to generate an average of $443,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.ONEOK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ONEOK Inc. [OKE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ONEOK Inc. posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEOK Inc. go to 0.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ONEOK Inc. [OKE]

There are presently around $11,060 million, or 66.40% of OKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OKE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,223,570, which is approximately -1.209% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,955,814 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in OKE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $918.1 million in OKE stock with ownership of nearly 0.181% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONEOK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in ONEOK Inc. [NYSE:OKE] by around 24,901,130 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 35,980,815 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 233,744,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,626,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OKE stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,381,267 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 7,715,000 shares during the same period.