For Urban Edge Properties [UE], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

Urban Edge Properties [NYSE: UE] traded at a high on 11/25/20, posting a 0.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.42. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Urban Edge Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) (the “Company”) announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Results(1)(2).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3999172 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Urban Edge Properties stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.80%.

The market cap for UE stock reached $1.68 billion, with 116.63 million shares outstanding and 109.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 857.85K shares, UE reached a trading volume of 3999172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Urban Edge Properties [UE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UE shares is $12.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Urban Edge Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Urban Edge Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Odeon analysts kept a Buy rating on UE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Edge Properties is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for UE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.84.

How has UE stock performed recently?

Urban Edge Properties [UE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.16. With this latest performance, UE shares gained by 47.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.20 for Urban Edge Properties [UE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 11.11 for the last 200 days.

Urban Edge Properties [UE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban Edge Properties [UE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.09 and a Gross Margin at +45.70. Urban Edge Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.56.

Return on Total Capital for UE is now 1.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.02. Additionally, UE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban Edge Properties [UE] managed to generate an average of $935,308 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Urban Edge Properties [UE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Edge Properties posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Edge Properties go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Urban Edge Properties [UE]

There are presently around $1,522 million, or 95.70% of UE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,586,538, which is approximately -6.333% of the company’s market cap and around 5.85% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,949,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.57 million in UE stocks shares; and RESOLUTION CAPITAL LTD, currently with $124.94 million in UE stock with ownership of nearly 31.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban Edge Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Urban Edge Properties [NYSE:UE] by around 10,541,509 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 9,832,813 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 85,190,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,564,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UE stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,981,142 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 4,721,191 shares during the same period.